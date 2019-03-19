Home Entertainment Hindi

'PM Narendra Modi' release date preponed to April 5

Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar are part of the cast.

Published: 19th March 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi in and as Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been preponed by a week and and the film will now open on April 5, the makers announced Tuesday.

"PM Narendra Modi" was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 12.

"We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them," film's producer Sandip Singh said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Vivek Oberoi hurt while shooting for Modi biopic

Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election and being nominated as prime minister.

Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar are part of the cast.

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, and Anand Pandit are co-producing the film along with Ssingh.

The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Vivek Oberoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp