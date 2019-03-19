Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra named among '50 most powerful women in entertainment'

Priyanka became a popular name in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in the American TV drama thriller series 'Quantico'.

Published: 19th March 2019

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined international celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep in USA Today's list of "50 most powerful women in entertainment".

Honoured on getting featured in the list, Priyanka said in a statement: "I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement."

Priyanka became a popular name in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in the American TV drama thriller series "Quantico". She made her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron in the action-comedy "Baywatch" in 2017.

The list also included the names of singer Beyonce, television star Ellen Degeneres, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and international pop icon Jennifer Lopez among many others.

On the film front, Priyanka will be next seen in "The Sky is Pink" alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 50 most powerful women in entertainment

