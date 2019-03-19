Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor- Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk to get modern remake

The cast and director are yet to be finalised. Revealed to be a new-age love story, the film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani. 

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor’s debut film, Ishq Vishk, a coming-of-age romance directed by Ken Ghosh and released in 2003, is getting a contemporary remake. The new film is in conceptual stages and the script will be locked soon. The cast and director are yet to be finalised. Revealed to be a new-age love story, the film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani. 

Hailed as a commercial success, Ishq Vishk marked the first on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Following the film’s popularity — which told the story of childhood sweethearts, Rajiv and Payal — the duo went on to star together in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Vivaah. Subsequently, Shahid reunited with Ken Ghosh for the revenge- thriller Fida (2004) and the dance musical Chance Pe Dance (2010). 

TAGS
Ishq Vishk Ken Ghosh

