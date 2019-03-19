Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi have dance face-off

By IANS

MUMBAI: After treating fans to their twerking video, actor Varun Dhawan and his "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Nora Fatehi had a dance face-off on Nora's hit track "Dilbar".

In the videos that are viral online, Varun and Nora are seen grooving to the beats of "Dilbar", which was picturised on Nora in John Abraham-starrer 2018 film "Satyamev Jayate".

"Dilbar" is a remake of the song of the same name from the 1999 film "Sirf Tum".

The video begins with dance sensation Nora performing a belly dance. Varun joins her later and starts flaunting his dance moves.

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by Remo D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2".

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Aparshakti Khurana.