Ajay Devgn to play war hero Vijay Karnik in Bhuj

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on a true war story during the Indo-Pak War in 1971.

Karnik and his team were in charge of the Bhuj airport during the war. With the help of 300 local women, they reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj and helped a flight carrying Indian soldiers land to safety. A statement from the makers described the feat as “India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want this and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war.” Remembering his heroic war exploit, Vijay Karnik says, “We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. ”