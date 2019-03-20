Home Entertainment Hindi

Boney Kapoor to bring blockbuster Badhaai Ho to the South

The slice-of-life comedy starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remake rights of Amit Sharma’s blockbuster film, Badhaai Ho. The Tamil and Telugu versions are expected to go on floors first. 
Released in 2018, Badhaai Ho grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

The slice-of-life comedy starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The story followed a middle-class Indian family grappling with an unplanned late pregnancy. 

 Says a source, “Boney Kapoor who put his faith in director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and launched him in Tevar, has now bought the rights of Badhaai Ho, to remake it for the South market.” Boney is also producing Amit’s upcoming directorial venture, a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim starring Ajay Devgn. In South, the producer is bankrolling the Tamil remake of Pink starring Vidya Balan and Ajith Kumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boney Kapoor Badhaai Ho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp