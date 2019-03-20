Boney Kapoor to bring blockbuster Badhaai Ho to the South

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remake rights of Amit Sharma’s blockbuster film, Badhaai Ho. The Tamil and Telugu versions are expected to go on floors first.

Released in 2018, Badhaai Ho grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

The slice-of-life comedy starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The story followed a middle-class Indian family grappling with an unplanned late pregnancy.

Says a source, “Boney Kapoor who put his faith in director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and launched him in Tevar, has now bought the rights of Badhaai Ho, to remake it for the South market.” Boney is also producing Amit’s upcoming directorial venture, a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim starring Ajay Devgn. In South, the producer is bankrolling the Tamil remake of Pink starring Vidya Balan and Ajith Kumar.