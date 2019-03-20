Home Entertainment Hindi

He is doing well: Ranbir on father Rishi Kapoor's health

The actor won Best Actor (Male) trophy for "Sanju" at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 ceremony.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said his father veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and will be home soon. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of Zee Cine Awards 2019 ceremony Tuesday, where he won Best Actor (Male) trophy for "Sanju". "He is doing very well. He will be back very soon. He is missing movies and working in films. I hope and with all your wishes and prayers that he comes back soon," Ranbir told reporters.

The 36-year-old actor said award ceremonies bring the industry together as artists get a chance to celebrate each other's work. "2018 was a good year for the industry. As years are passing by, the films are doing well. Good content is coming out and that is the most important thing. The way this year has started is amazing," he said.

Ranbir, who is currently working on "Bramashtra", said the team will wrap the shooting in the next 35-40 days.

