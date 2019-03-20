Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and others board 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Bhushan Kumar, who is serving as producer on the project, shared the news on Twitter.

Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubatti and Ammy Virk have joined Ajay Devgn in the war film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", the makers announced Wednesday.

"Welcome the stellar cast of #BhujThePrideOfIndia @ajaydevgn @duttsanjay @parineetichopra @sonakshisinha @ranadaggubati & @ammyvirk," he wrote.

To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Devgn as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

"Bhuj" will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.

