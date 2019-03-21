Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood films are patriarchal: Soundarya Sharma

The actress made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Anupam Kher-starrer "Ranchi Diaries".

Published: 21st March 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Soundarya Sharma

Actress Soundarya Sharma. (Facebook photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Soundarya Sharma says that Bollywood films are patriarchal but times are changing as women-centric films are now taking over.

Talking about films being male-dominated, Soundarya told IANS here, "Of course, yes. I have only done one film. In my movie, I was the lead and the hero but, yes, if you see all over the film (industry) it is the hero who is leading. That is in the mindset."

Soundarya, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Anupam Kher-starrer "Ranchi Diaries", says women-centric films have been a game-changer. "But in today's time, with content driven and women-centric films taking over, I think the time is changing," she added.

The actress was here to walk for designer Charu Parashar at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.

