Home Entertainment Hindi

One's presence is felt by the work she does: Nimrat Kaur

The 37-year-old actress wants to make her presence felt in Bollywood once she finishes her international assignments.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Having successfully maintained a balance between her work internationally and in the Hindi film industry, actress Nimrat Kaur believes that one's presence is felt by the work he/she does and the statement it makes.

Nimrat rose to fame with her performance in the 2012 film "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" and was later seen in films such as "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift". In 2016, she began portraying Rebecca Yedlin in the second season of the American television series "Wayward Pines" and also essayed a negative role in "Homeland".

Asked if she feels the need to make her presence felt in Bollywood once she finishes her international assignments, Kaur told IANS, "Of course, you lose touch. When I work here for a long time, I lose touch abroad and vice versa. But I don't know what you can actually do deliberately to make your presence felt. "I believe your presence is felt by the work you do and the statement your work makes."

The 37-year-old actress said she keeps it easy. "So, for me, it is not something that is a forced thought...I keep things a little easy and organic that way," Nimrat said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nimrat Kaur The Lunchbox Airlift Nimrat Kaur next movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp