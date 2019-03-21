'PM Narendra Modi' trailer misses how Modi got us independence: Siddharth takes sarcastic dig at biopic

By Online Desk

Actor Siddharth is one of the very few actors who has always been quite vocal about political and social issues. The 'Rang De Basanti' star on Thursday took a dig at the trailer of Narendra Modi's biopic, 'PM Narendra Modi', which released on Wednesday.

He took to Twitter and put out a series of sarcastic tweets hitting out at the Vivek Oberoi-starrer. He said, "PM Narendra Modi Trailer does not show how Modiji won India's Independence by single handedly wiping out the British Empire. Looks like another cheap trick by the sickular, libtard, commie, naxals and of course that Nehru."

#PMNarendraModiTrailer does not show how #Modiji won India's Independence by single handedly wiping out the British Empire. Looks like another cheap trick by the sickular, libtard, commie, naxals and of course that Nehru. #IstandwithModi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

Siddharth also questioned the integrity of filmmakers who come up with biopics of politicians like ex-Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and PM Narendra Modi. In his following tweet, he said," Seeing the honesty of our film makers when making these "Biopics" like PM Narendra Modi, my mind boggles at how much goldwashing is going to happen in the many #Jayalalithaa based films coming our way. It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it!"

Seeing the honesty of our film makers when making these "Biopics" like #PMNarendraModi, my mind boggles at how much goldwashing is going to happen in the many #Jayalalithaa based films coming our way. It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

The Omung Kumar-directed film was previously scheduled for April 12, apparently a day after the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, but has now been preponed to April 5.

Kumar, who has previously directed films such as Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", said he has been neutral in his approach.

"I am a very neutral person. It is a big responsibility. The story is so inspiring. Who wouldn't want to make a film on him? I like the zero to hero story. I like the stories of struggle as that inspires one. He did it and we all got inspired from it," Omung said.

During the trailer launch of the film "PM Narendra Modi", the 42-year-old actor Vivek Oberoi said he is not an "extreme" person when it comes to his political leanings.

"I'm not an extreme kind of a person. I am a balanced person. I appreciate the bhakts and criticism of the critics. You are portraying a living legend and those who hate or love him, do that with intensity. People have become his bhakt," he said.

The actor turned up at the event dressed as Modi and he said it was because he was shooting a montage scene for the film.

(With inputs from PTI)