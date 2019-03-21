Home Entertainment Hindi

Savi Sidhu, actor now working as watchman slams Rahul for 'chowkidar chor hai' phrase

Sidhu made the statement while commenting on the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign. He said that watchmen should not be dragged for the sake of votes bank.

Published: 21st March 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Savi Sidhu. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Savi Sidhu, an actor who had featured in minor roles in many celebrated Bollywood films, and is currently employed as a watchman at a building in Mumbai's Parel on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for using "foul language" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sidhu made the statement while commenting on the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign. He said that watchmen should not be dragged for the sake of votes bank.

'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was launched earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a reference to "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)"a phrase often used by Rahul Gandhi to target him on the Rafale jet deal.

A day after the launch of the campaign, the Prime Minister, as well as a number of BJP leaders across the country, added the prefix 'chowkidar' to their Twitter handles as a mark of support to the poll campaign.

Commenting on Rahul's barb at PM Modi, Savi said, "All 'Chowkidars' should not be painted as wrong for sake of some votes. Narendra Modi is like Bhishm pitamah and politicians Like Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel and Priyanka Gandhi are younger than Modi Ji, they should not use foul language for him."

Savi is known for delivered some powerful performances in many films including, 'Black Friday', 'Paanch', 'Gulal', 'Patiala House' and 'Bewakoofiyan'.

Due to his health issues Savi was not active in movies for some time and when he finally recovered from his illness, he struggled to find work for some time and finally had to work as a watchman for the sake of livelihood.

ALSO READ | Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap come to the rescue of actor-turned-watchman Savi Sidhu

In a social media video, which has now gone viral, Savi spoke about his struggling days and what forced him into taking up the job of a security guard.

"The toughest phase of my life was when I lost my wife. Then my father passed away and my mother also died and later in-laws too. I was left alone. I am all alone," he said in the video.

Speaking about his current Job, he said that he is struggling financially and that even watching a film in a theatre is like a dream to him.

"It is a 12-hour tough job. It's a mechanical job. I don't even have money to buy bus tickets. To watch a film in the theatre is like a dream now. My financial condition is not good," he asserted.

Shortly after the video went viral, Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao found Savi Sidhu's story of struggle rather inspiring took to their Twitter handle to applaud and send their best wishes to Savi.

However, things are looking up for Savi. He has started receiving offers from the entertainment industry and is hopeful to get some suitable roles in movies soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savi Sidhu Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp