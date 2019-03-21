Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for Saand Ki Aankh

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee, who is basking in the success of her recent release, Badla, tweeted an image from the film, and captioned it: Jai Mata di. Let’s shoot” Bhumi too shared the same photograph.

Earlier titled Womaniya, the film was renamed as Saand Ki Aankh following a legal tussle with journalist-producer Pritish Nandy’s production house.

Saand Ki Aaankh is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, popularly known as the ‘Revolver Dadis’ of Johri, Uttar Pradesh. They reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. The actors are currently shooting in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The film also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.