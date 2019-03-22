Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' becomes the biggest opener of 2019, mints Rs 25 crore on day 1

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar has done it again. His latest film 'Kesari' earned 21 crores on its opening day making the movie the top grosser of 2019 till now.

The historical drama has collected Rs. 21.50 crore at the box office. According to Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film featured on 4200 screens across the world, with 3600 in the country and 600 abroad as reported by.

Sharing the magic numbers on his Twitter handle, Taran wrote, "#Kesari roars...Sets the BO on ......Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]...After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/ 4 pm onwards...Evening shows saw terrific occupancy...Thu Rs. 21.50 cr. India biz."

The Akshay Kumar starrer movie was released on March 21 2019, with Parineeti Chopra who had a brief guest appearance in the movie, as the wife of the actor's onscreen character Havildar Ishar Singh.

The movie is a historical drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and has garnered a lot of positive reports from not only the audience but also the critics.

Apart from 'Kesari', Akshay will also be seen in 'Good News' and 'Mission Mangal', while, Parineeti will soon star in 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.