Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' becomes the biggest opener of 2019, mints Rs 25 crore on day 1

The historical drama has collected Rs. 21.50 crore at the box office.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar has done it again. His latest film 'Kesari' earned 21 crores on its opening day making the movie the top grosser of 2019 till now.

The historical drama has collected Rs. 21.50 crore at the box office. According to Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film featured on 4200 screens across the world, with 3600 in the country and 600 abroad as reported by.

Sharing the magic numbers on his Twitter handle, Taran wrote, "#Kesari roars...Sets the BO on ......Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]...After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/ 4 pm onwards...Evening shows saw terrific occupancy...Thu Rs. 21.50 cr. India biz."

The Akshay Kumar starrer movie was released on March 21 2019, with Parineeti Chopra who had a brief guest appearance in the movie, as the wife of the actor's onscreen character Havildar Ishar Singh.

The movie is a historical drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and has garnered a lot of positive reports from not only the audience but also the critics.

Apart from 'Kesari', Akshay will also be seen in 'Good News' and 'Mission Mangal', while, Parineeti will soon star in 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Jabariya Jodi'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Kesari Kesari box office collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp