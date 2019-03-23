Home Entertainment Hindi

Have taken Javed Akhtar's old songs in 'PM Narendra Modi': Producer Sandip Ssingh

Earlier, the 74-year-old writer took to Twitter to deny he had written any songs for the movie.

Vivek Oberoi in and as Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after Javed Akhtar expressed shock over the mention of his name in the credits of 'PM Narendra Modi' trailer, producer Sandip Ssingh clarified that the team has used an old song penned by the veteran lyricist in the film.

The 74-year-old writer's name was mentioned in the credits alongside lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa,Parry G and Lavraj.

Sandip said they have incorporated Akhtar's song "Ishwar Allah" from "1947:Earth" in the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have taken the songs 'Ishwar Allah' from the film '1947:Earth' and the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from the film 'Dus' in our film, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji. @TSeries is our Music partner," the producer posted on Twitter Saturday.

On Friday, Akhtar had tweeted, "(I) am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film.Have not written any songs for it." His post was retweeted by his wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and son Farhan Akhtar. "PM Narendra Modi", directed by Omung Kumar and featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, releases on April 5. The film also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan.

