Home Entertainment Hindi

New 'Scooby-Doo' film casts Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne

According to Variety, Efron, 31, will take on the role of Fred Jones, while Seyfried, 33, will voice star as Daphne Blake.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Amanda Seyfried and Zac Efron. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have joined the cast of the new animated Scooby-Doo film.

According to Variety, Efron, 31, will take on the role of Fred Jones, while Seyfried, 33, will voice star as Daphne Blake.

The film, titled "Scooby", is set to be directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Matt Lieberman.

The two stars join Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker in the project.

Forte will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature.

Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Captain Caveman, a character who has appeared in other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo".

The story sees the Mystery Inc.

gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans.

The film has a release date of May 2020.

The last Scooby-Doo project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zac Efron Amanda Seyfried Scooby-Doo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp