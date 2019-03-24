Home Entertainment Hindi

Sensitising a homophobic society important: '377 Ab Normal' director Faruk Kabir

Faruk Kabir said '377 Ab Normal' was the story of people who faced discrimination because of their sexuality and not of 'gay people'.

A still from '377 Ab Normal'.

A still from '377 Ab Normal'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Faruk Kabir, director of the digital film "377 Ab Normal", says though the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, the Indian society is still homophobic and that's why more stories on homosexuality should be told.

On choosing the subject, Faruk told IANS: "I consider a gay person as normal as a heterosexual. There is no difference in their thinking. Establishing that in a homophobic society is important. The right representation is important."

"That is the way to sensitise a society where homophobia exists," said the actor who made his acting debut with the Bollywood film "Allah Ke Bande".

Asked if the Supreme Court's decision changed the mindset of the audience and if that gives confidence to movie makers like him to make more films on homosexuality, Faruk said: "I think the perception of people (within the industry) has changed. Now we can talk about these stories freely through our creative avenues.

"But as an individual, I was affected by many stories of unjust about the homosexual community for the longest time."

"At a large scale, the society will take time to change completely. It will take time for people to look at homosexuality as normal as heterosexuality," the filmmaker said.

Remarking that the story of "377 Ab Normal" is close to his heart, he said it captured the 17-year journey -- the first petition was filed in 2001 -- to decriminalise the Act. "I tried to show the journey of many petitioners who had struggled since then," he said.

The 90-minute film, which features Maanvi Gagroo, Shashank Arora, Tanvi Azmi and Zeeshan Ayub, among others, is streaming on ZEE5.

He said it was the story of people who faced discrimination because of their sexuality and not of 'gay people'.

"It is not the story of 'gay people'. There is a thin line that I have tried to maintain," said the actor-director, who is also known for the documentary titled "The Awakening".

