Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' will release in Jan 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan- starrer 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' is one of the most awaited films of the year. And you will have to wait for a few more months to witness the dynamic duo in theatres near you as the film's release date has been pushed to 2020.

The film which was earlier scheduled for a 2019 release and will now hit the big screens on January 10, 2020. Ajay took to his Twitter handle to announce the new release date of the film.

He wrote, "Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10."

Ajay and Saif will be reuniting for the upcoming film after a hiatus of almost 12 years. The two were last seen together in the hit film 'Omkara'. Apart from the two, Kajol will also star in the film.

As per various media reports, Kajol has recently shot a song sequence for the film on a lavish set decorated with elegant rangoli and diyas, constructed in Mumbai's Film City.

On New Years 2019, the director of the film, Om Raut, took to his Twitter handle to wish everyone Happy New Year and treated fans with the first look poster of the historical drama.

The poster featured Ajay, who appeared to be in a war zone with a sword in his hands and ready to fight wearing his classic subedar outfit. While the face of the actor is half covered in the poster, Ajay's eyes looked intense, fierce and loaded with anger.

The 'Golmaal' star will be seen essaying the role of the unsung warrior of Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. While Ajay essays the title role, Kajol plays Laxmi Bai, his wife. The film also stars Saif, who will play the role of an antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from this, Ajay will also star in 'De De Pyaar De' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.