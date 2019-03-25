Deepika shares her first look from 'Chhapaak', says Malti will stay with her forever

By PTI

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone on Monday unveiled her look from upcoming film "Chhapaak", in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor, and the actor said the character will remain special for her forever.

The 33-year-old actor also announced that the Meghna Gulzar-directed film will release on January 10 next year.

"A character that will stay with me forever. #Malti Shoot begins today! Releasing-10th January, 2020," Deepika posted on her social media accounts alongside the picture of her look from the film.

The movie, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, is also Deepika's debut production venture.

In 2005, while Laxmi was waiting at a bus stop in Delhi, she was attacked by an assailant, a man twice her age, known to her family and an unlikely suitor whose advances she had declined.

The movie also features actor Vikrant Massey.