Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' release preponed to December 6

Published: 25th March 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aryan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh" Sunday announced their decision to prepone the release date of the film to December 6 this year.

The remake of the 1978 film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 10, 2020. The development came after it was announced of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", featuring Ajay Devgn in the title role, was postponed for a January 10 release.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and newcomer Ananya Pandey, will now face-off against period drama "Panipat", starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev Kumar) and Sharda (Vidya Sinha) and how things change after he gets a promotion and secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta Kaur) enters his life.

The 1978 film was produced and directed by BR Chopra. The remake version was embroiled in a controversy when Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was unceremoniously dropped from the film at the last minute without any clarification.

Later, Pednekar was finalised for the role. The new film is directed by Mudassir Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

