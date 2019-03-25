Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Tashkent Files' trailer out: Vivek Agnihotri's film probes Lal Bahadur Shastri's death

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Mandira Bedi among others.

Published: 25th March 2019 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mithun Chakraborty and Shweta Basu Prasad in The Tashkent Files.

Mithun Chakraborty and Shweta Basu Prasad in The Tashkent Files.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of the multi-starrer film 'The Tashkent Files' is finally out.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the trailer on Twitter.

"Trailer of #TheTashkentFiles... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release... #TheTashkentFilesTrailer".

Based on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the trailer begins with the question, how just hours after signing the Tashkent agreement the former prime minister died. The trailer is intriguing and creates a sense of suspense.

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Mandira Bedi among others.

Earlier, Adarsh, unveiled the posters from the movie revealing the star cast and their first looks.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Tashkent Files vivek Agnihotri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp