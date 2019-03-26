Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and film legend J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and film legend J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the bilingual drama is scripted by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Vijay.

Before commencing shoot in September, Kangana will be learning the Tamil language to prepare for the iconic role.

“The scenes will be in Tamil, and I will learn the language to understand the character better and feel closer to her. I will begin my language classes once I complete my commitments to Panga and Mental Hai Kya,” Kangana said.

ALSO READ: Always wanted to work in regional films: Kangana Ranaut on Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Speaking about the script of Thalaivi, the actor noted that she was drawn to the similarities between her and Jayalalithaa’s lives.

“I see parallels with my own journey in hers, but her success story is much bigger than mine,” Kangana said, adding, “In the first narration itself, I could see myself doing the part because it came naturally to me. I could have gone ahead with my own biopic, but this was much more enticing”.

ALSO READ: No National award for 'Manikarnika' will create doubt, says Kangana Ranaut

This is not the first time Kangana is working in a South film. She had appeared opposite Prabhas in Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu action film, Ek Niranjan, in 2009 and Jayam Ravi’s action thriller Dhaam Dhoom in 2008.

Sharing her thoughts on working in regional film industries, Kangana added, “Regional films have always interested me. When we go there to promote our films, we realise they have a thriving industry of their own and there is a major lack of connecting with that audience as a Hindi film actor. I was looking for the right script to come my way and when it did, I lapped it up.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayalalithaa biopic Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa film Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp