After opposition demand, EC seeks answers from PM Modi biopic makers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has sought comments from the makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over.

The film is slated for release on April 5.

The Delhi chief electoral officer had already issued a notice to the producers in this regard.

"Since parties had approached the EC, it will also issue a notice," a functionary said.

The poll-body would seek their comments on delaying the release.

On March 20, East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh suo motu issued notices to the production house and music company behind the film "PM Narendra Modi" and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film.

Opposition parties have alleged that the film violates the model code and would act as an advertisement for the BJP.