Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham to star in Rensil D’Silva’s untitled biker flick

Fifteen years after Dhoom, John Abraham will be seen in an untitled biker flick directed by Rensil D’Silva.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fifteen years after Dhoom (2004), John Abraham will be seen in an untitled biker flick directed by Rensil D’Silva. Produced by Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions, the film will go on floors in July this year. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart.

This is a story about human relationships,” John said. “I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then.”

The film’s action scenes will be shot in Isle of Man, home of the International Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) motorsport event. Laurence Skelly, Enterprise Minister of the Isle of Man Government comments, “We look forward to John Abraham’s film presenting the Isle of Man to the vast Indian cinema audience for the first time.

”Rensil D’Silva says, “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Abraham Biker film Rensil DSilva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp