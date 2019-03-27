John Abraham to star in Rensil D’Silva’s untitled biker flick

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fifteen years after Dhoom (2004), John Abraham will be seen in an untitled biker flick directed by Rensil D’Silva. Produced by Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions, the film will go on floors in July this year. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart.

This is a story about human relationships,” John said. “I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then.”

The film’s action scenes will be shot in Isle of Man, home of the International Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) motorsport event. Laurence Skelly, Enterprise Minister of the Isle of Man Government comments, “We look forward to John Abraham’s film presenting the Isle of Man to the vast Indian cinema audience for the first time.

”Rensil D’Silva says, “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John.”