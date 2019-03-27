My job is to portray a character: Aditi Rao Hydari

By Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari hasn’t had a Hindi film release since Daas Dev in early 2018, however that doesn’t mean the actor has been out of work. In fact, Aditi has been busier than before and her last three releases Sammohanam (debut in Telugu), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (Tamil) and Antariksham 9000 KMPH (Telugu) were quite significant, and she also bagged two awards for her Telugu debut.

The actor has established a strong foothold in the South Indian industries after a successful run in Bollywood. Talking about her journey so far at the Pecha Kucha night by Kohler, the actor says, “I follow my heart and if I believe in something, I am in it completely and nothing can stop me from doing it. For me credibility, dignity and intent are very important. Intent is important to doing good and memorable work, and this helps in being credible.”

Aditi, who will be seen next in the Tamil thriller Psycho, also opened up about her current work and why she feels indebted to filmmaker Mani Ratnam. “After Mani Sir’s Kaatru Veliyadai, the entire south film industry opened up for me. At the moment I am working in Dhanush’s second directorial, opposite him, and I am working with Mysskin Sir (director of Shanmugha Raja).

He is an incredible director, and I never thought I would work with him, but I am. I am also trying to spend more time in Mumbai to get a Hindi film this year,” she says. When asked what she thinks of the roles she has portrayed, the actor offers, “How long can you look at a beautiful face? I feel beauty, fitness, singing, dancing, all these are added bonuses, my main job is to portray the character.”