Tara Sutaria to star opposite Ahan Shetty

Tara Sutaria will be starring opposite Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, in the upcoming Hindi 
remake of the hit Telugu film RX 100. 

By Express News Service

Tara Sutaria will be starring opposite Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, in the upcoming Hindi 
remake of the hit Telugu film RX 100. 
The former Disney star is expected to make her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2, followed by a leading role in Marjaavan. 

Tara Sutaria

Delighted to have Tara on board for the RX 100 remake, director Milan Luthria said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It’s a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We’re set to go now.” 

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, “We have found our leading lady and I must say that Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they (Tara and Ahan) will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June.”

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, the Hindi remake of RX 100 will go on the floors by June this year. Milan Luthria’s last directorial venture was Badshaaho (2017), starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz.

