Bhuvan Bam to team up with Karan Johar

Bhuvan will be initiating a live 'Titu Talks' version with Karan at YouTube Fan Fest.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

bhuvan_bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Digital star Bhuvan Bam and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will engage in a live chat at the YouTube Fan Fest.

Performing as his famous "BB Ki Vines" character 'Titu Mama', Bhuvan will be initiating a live 'Titu Talks' version with Karan at the fest.

The act is set to play out for around 15 minutes and they are likely to discuss some trending topics, read a statement.

Bhuvan's first episode of "Titu Talks" was shot with Shah Rukh Khan and it was followed up by a chat with Johnny Sins.

This is the first time Bhuvan's brainchild Titu Mama will be live on stage with his YouTube property "Titu Talks".

The fan fest is to be held on Saturday at the Jio Garden here.

