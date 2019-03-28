Home Entertainment Hindi

Diljit Dosanjh becomes first turban-sporting personality to get wax statue at Delhi's Madame Tussauds

The "Soorma" actor recalled passing through London's Madame Tussauds and wondering what was inside the museum.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Diljit Dosanjh with his wax statue at Delhi's Madame Tussauds . (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum here and the singer-actor said it was a dream come true for him.

The actor said it was a special moment for him as this is the first wax statue of a personality sporting a turban.

 

"I never thought that I would visit Madame Tussauds to unveil my own wax figure. Today, I got to know how I actually look. A big thank you to the team of Madame Tussauds who have worked so hard.

"It is a big moment for me and my fans that a man wearing a turban and representing Sikh culture has a wax statue here for the first time," Diljit told reporters.

ALSO READ: An actor is more than his ethnicity, religion: Diljit Dosanjh

The "Soorma" actor recalled passing through London's Madame Tussauds and wondering what was inside the museum.

"I saw a long queue outside the museum and I asked my friend 'What is inside?'. I come from a village and I had never seen such things before. At that point of time, I really wished to get inside the museum and today I am a part of the family."

Asked with whom he wants his wax figure to be paired with, Diljit said though he has no binding, he would love his celebrity crush, Kylie Jenner, next to his statue.

The actor has joined the likes of Asha Bhonsle, Virat Kohli, Anil Kapoor, David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Beyonce and Lady Gaga, among others to have their figures at the museum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diljit Dosanjh wax statue Madame Tussauds delhi's madam tussauds Soorma Madame Tussauds Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp