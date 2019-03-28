R Badree to play 12th man Sunil Valson in Kabir Khan’s ‘83

By Express News Service

South actor R Badree has joined the cast of Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ‘83. Fronted by Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev, ‘83 is based on the Indian team’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Badree will be seen in the role of 12th man Sunil Valson. Hailing from Secunderabad, Valson was the only squad member to not play a single match in the tournament.

On joining the cast of ‘83, Badree expressed joy to be directed by Kabir Khan. He also hailed the opportunity to represent Indian’s winning squad on the big screen. The other cast members of the film include Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others.

In an interview to CE, Jiiva, who plays Kris Srikkanth, revealed that the climax of the film will be shot at the iconic Lord’s stadium. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.