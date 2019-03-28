Home Entertainment Hindi

SC refuses to stall release of film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi' on March 29

There is no connection between the mediation proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute matter and the release of the film, SC said. 

Published: 28th March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court of India, Supreme court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi' film, which revolves around the Ayodhya controversy, is set for the scheduled release on Friday with the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court refusing to interfere with its screening.

There is "no connection" between the mediation proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute matter and the release of the film, the Supreme Court said when the matter was mentioned before it for urgent listing.

Hours later, the Delhi High Court hearing a separate petition on the issue also decided not to come in the way of the release of the film saying there was no material on record to support the allegations that the movie has the potential to promote communal disharmony.

"This court has not found anything objectionable in it," the high court said. In the Supreme Court, a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, said no film can come in the way of mediation proceedings and if the parties want to settle the issue, they will do it.

"There is no connection between the mediation proceeding and the release of the movie. If the parties want to settle it, they will. They will not be affected by the film. We are not so pessimistic about it. No film can come in the way of mediation," the bench said.

It said that the plea against the movie would be heard after two weeks. The counsel, who mentioned the plea for urgent listing, said the exhibition of the film should be stayed as it would affect the ongoing mediation proceedings in the Ayodhya matter which have commenced following the apex court's order.

The lawyer said that the release of the film would vitiate the mediation proceedings in the case.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on March 8 referred the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.

The apex court had said that spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, will be the other two members of the panel of mediators and the proceedings will be held at Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The high court, however, directed the movie's producer to hold private screening of the film for the petitioner, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

It also gave liberty to the petitioner to approach it again if he found any objectionable dialogue or scene in the movie.

In his petition before the high court, Tucy had alleged that the movie contained a "personal attack" on him and his "royal" family and would also affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Ki Janmabhoomi Ayodhya case Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case Babri case Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp