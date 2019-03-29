Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher happy for 'Mrs Wilson' Bafta nomination

The Bafta TV awards nominations were announced on Thursday.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Anupam Kher is happy and proud to be part of British show 'Mrs Wilson', which has got multiple nominations for the upcoming Bafta TV awards 2019.

ALSO READ | 'Hotel Mumbai' underscores religion of humanity is most important: Anupam Kher

The Bafta TV awards nominations were announced on Thursday. The winners will be announced on May 12.

"Very happy and proud to be part of 'Mrs Wilson' that has been nominated by Bafta for Best Mini-series, Best Actor (essayed by Ruth Wilson), Best Supporting Actress (essayed by Keeley Hawes) and Best Make-up. Congratulations to the entire team and to director Dickie Laxton," Anupam Kher tweeted.

Based on a real-life story, the three-part BBC drama introduces one to Alison Wilson (played by her granddaughter Ruth Wilson) and her husband Alexander Wilson (Iain Glen), a novelist and a spy who she met while working at MI6 during the war.

On the film front, Anupam Kher is busy promoting 'Hotel Mumbai', a thriller film directed by Anthony Maras.

It is based on the 2009 documentary 'Surviving Mumbai' about the attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The film also stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Bafta TV awards 2019 BAFTA Mrs Wilson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp