Sung by Arijit, Kalank’s title track to release on Friday

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The title track of Abhishek Varman’s romantic drama film, Kalank, will be released today (April 29). Billed to become the ‘love song of the year’, the track has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya. The titular refrain of the song was heard in the teaser of Kalank, which was released earlier this month.

Set in 1945 in Partition-era India, Kalank stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The songs Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class were earlier unveiled from the film’s soundtrack. The background score is composed by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release on April 17.