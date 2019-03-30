Home Entertainment Hindi

'377 Ab Normal' is for heterosexual population of India: Director Faruk Kabir 

The historic verdict passed by Supreme Court of abolishing Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that decriminalised same-sex relationships, turned out to be a trigger point for the filmmaker.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:48 PM

A still from '377 Ab Normal'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Faruk Kabir says his film '377 Ab Normal' is primarily for the heterosexual population of India.

The filmmaker said he has treated the story with sensitivity.

ALSO READ | Sensitising a homophobic society important: '377 Ab Normal' director Faruk Kabir

"It is a sensitively portrayed story, none of it is caricaturish. Every gay man doesn't need to be feminine. It is a film which is about them but not for them, it is made for the rest of India, for the heterosexual population of India. We have made the film for the whole country to consume.

"Gay men in love feel no different than any other person. Human emotions are same only sexual preferences are different. One has to deal with their sexuality first, which is an internal fight, deal with family and then there is a social taboo as well," Faruk said.

The historic verdict passed by Supreme Court of abolishing Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that decriminalised same-sex relationships, turned out to be a trigger point for the filmmaker.

'377 Ab Normal' is streaming on digital platform Zee5 and it focuses on the problems faced by LGBTQ+ community.

"It is the right kind of progressive thing to happen, also has to do with freedom of choice. But for a law to get abolished in this country is not easy. I wanted to know who has fought this case and how people managed to do it. I started digging deeper and got to know that the first petition was filmed 17 years ago. It is a journey of ordinary people, who managed to do extraordinary thing of getting the law abolished," he said.

'Ab 377 Normal' is a multi-plot narrative with stories inspired from various real-life pegt6aople from different walks of life.

It features Zeeshan Ayub, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Shashank Arora and Maanvi Gagroo among others.

Faruk will be producing a series for Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALT Balaji and direct full-length feature film, which is a love story inspired by real life.

It will be produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Mangat, who have made 'Pyaar Ka Punchama' series and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid'.

