Kiara Advani wraps up shooting for Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani who will next be seen in "Kabir Singh" opposite Shahid Kapoor said that the makers of the film have completed shooting the romantic-drama film.

"The movie will be out on June 21. We have wrapped up shooting of the film, however a small portion of shoot is left. It was an amazing experience and I am looking forward to its release."

Kiara, who featured in the song "baaki sab first class hai" in the movie "Kalank" along with Varun Dhawan, was appreciated for her chemistry with the actor.

ALSO READ: Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh may be cousins but they are not the same, says Shahid Kapoor

"I hope we will do a film together in future and entertain the audience. People have loved our chemistry in the song and I think that's great," Kiara said while interacting with the media at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 here on Friday.

"Kabir Singh" is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own directorial Telugu film "Arjun Reddy".

The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.