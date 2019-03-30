Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra celebrates brother-in-law Franklin Jonas' graduation

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:21 PM

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is proud of her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Priyanka on Friday took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy. Franklin is the younger brother of Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas.

"The man of the hour! Franklin, we are so proud of you. 'Graduate'. I Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love you," she wrote.

Along with the post, the "Quantico" star shared a photograph from the graduation ceremony. She can be seen posing with Nick's parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin.

Nick, who could not be a part of the celebrations, too penned a heartfelt post for Franklin.

He said: "So proud of my little brother Franklin for graduating today! Really wish I could have been there with you.. So glad some of the fam was there to celebrate with you. Love you dude."

On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Sonali Bose's "Sky Is Pink". It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

