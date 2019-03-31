Amy Jackson expecting her first child

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-model Amy Jackson on Sunday announced that she and her fiance, London-based businessman George Panayiotou, are expecting their first child together. Amy took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time. I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she posted alongside a picture of her and George.

The couple got engaged on January 1.