Don't like to talk about Alia Bhatt's personal life: Soni Razdan​

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, who is a veteran actress, says she does not like to talk about her daughter's personal life in public.

"Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask about everything but I am Alia's mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter's personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants," Soni told IANS when asked how she deals with the media's constant questions on Alia's relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"As a mother, I do not give her any 'agyaan' because my Alia is very sensible as an individual," she said while promoting her upcoming film "No Fathers in Kashmir" here.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' next week

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public last year during the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor. Last week, Alia, while receiving the Best Actress Award at an award ceremony, openly expressed her love for Ranbir on the stage.

On the topic of marriage, Soni had a word of caution for her daughter.

She said: "Alia is very young. She started working at a very young age. I am very happy with whatever she has achieved so far and as a mother, I want to see her happy."

"At the same time, I also would give her word of caution. She is too young to rush into any lifetime decision. While personally, I believe that when you find the right man to get married, you should get married without delaying too much. But that does not mean, you have to get married in hurry ...You have to draw a fine line while taking a decision."