Home Entertainment Hindi

Amid divorce rumors Priyanka Chopra attends her 'first ever' Jonas Brothers concert

Ticking off a Jonas Brothers show from her bucket list, Priyanka shared her excitement by posting pictures from the concert and summed up her experience in just one word, "incredible."

Published: 31st March 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas brothers. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors, like all of us, too have their firsts! Priyanka Chopra, who featured in the Jonas Brother's comeback single 'Sucker', recently attended her "first ever" Jonas Brothers' concert in Atlanta.

Ticking off a Jonas Brothers show from her bucket list, Priyanka shared her excitement by posting pictures from the concert and summed up her experience in just one word, "incredible."

"My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I'm so proud of these guys!! #Family," she wrote alongside pictures from the concert.

In the first picture, a happy Priyanka can be seen posing with the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Joe, and Kevin.

In the second picture shared by the actor, she can be seen posing for a happy family picture which features her with not just the Jonas Brothers but also Nick Jonas' parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas and the youngest of the Jo-Bros - Franklin.

Priyanka also posted a couple of clips on her Instagram stories from the fun show.

WATCH 'SUCKER' MUSIC VIDEO:

The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram account also shared an iconic picture from the trio's performance.

Priyanka's family time with the brothers wasn't restricted to just the concert. The 36-year-old actor also cheered for Franklin Jonas as he completed his graduation.

Giving a sweet shout-out to the youngest brother, Priyanka shared an adorable Instagram post that read, "The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. "Graduate" ! Can't wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u @theblackbirdacademy."

ALSO READ | Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas calling it quits?

Meanwhile, on several shows, Priyanka has confessed that she was not as well versed with the Jonas Brothers' musical legacy. On an episode of the popular show 'Koffee With Karan', she skipped the question about the boy band's first album and jokingly said: "I didn't google him (Nick) before marrying him!"

On the work front, Priyanka will be making her Bollywood comeback with Sonali Bose's upcoming directorial 'The Sky Is Pink'. It also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jonas Brothers Priyanka Chopra Sucker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp