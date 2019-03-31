Trailer of 'Annabelle Comes Home' is here and it will creep you out!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Warner Bros. recently dropped the first trailer of 'Annabelle Comes Home', which will definitely send chills down your spine!

The trailer of the upcoming horror film is disturbing and hair-raising. It has hit the mark with the right dosage of horror, without overdoing it with unwarranted ghostly scenes.

The 2-minute and 24 seconds trailer opens with the Warrens, who bring Annabelle, the demonic doll, home and store it inside a protected glass casing in their famous room of haunted artifacts.

They believe that the doll's power is reduced and she is in a place where she could no longer wreak havoc. All is well, until a visitor, intrigued by the room, lets Annabelle out, awakening all the other evil spirits locked inside the room.

WATCH TRAILER:

The obnoxious doll awakens and sets its new target -- the Warren's daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) and her babysitters (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife).

Makers of the film shared the trailer on the movie's Twitter handle, writing, "Welcome to the home of The Conjuring Universe. Watch the trailer for #AnnabelleComesHome now, in theaters June 28."

The trailer apart from all the cliched elements, promises a thrilling ride with jump scares.

The first look of the doll was shared by producer James Wan on his Instagram account on March 26.

The film is helmed by Gary Dauberman, who is making his directorial debut with it. He served as a screenwriter for The Conjuring Universe spin-off horror films 'Annabelle', 'Annabelle: Creation' and 'The Nun'.

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their roles in the third 'Annabelle' installment as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively. Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, the film also stars 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' fame Madison Iseman, and Mckenna Grace who plays the role of Judy, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The movie chronicles the spooky events that take place after the Warrens bring the devil-doll back to their house.

"It really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room," Entertainment Weekly cited Dauberman speaking at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

"But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that's the setup," he added.

"Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artefacts in that room. So, it's basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle," said Wan.

'Annabelle Comes Home' is all set to release on June 28, this year in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.