It’s a wrap for Saand Ki Aankh

Uttar Pradesh-based Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties and are among the world’s oldest female practitioners of the sport

Published: 01st May 2019

As we had previously reported, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are teaming up for a film based on octogenarian sharpshooters — Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Titled Saand Ki Aankh, it’s now reported that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up. The Badla actor took to Twitter to announce this. She shared a picture from the sets, captioned: “And the curtains drop on this one. One word that will come in my mind when I think of Saand Ki Aankh will be conviction. Saying goodbye is not my forte, so I walk away after pack-up leaving a piece of my heart with this family.” Taapsee also posted a picture of the accessories her character donned in the film via Instagram and wrote, “Prakashi Tomar you will live in me forever and ever.”

Bhumi also tweeted a picture from the sets and wrote, “Some goodbyes are so tough.” She also said, “Name-Chandro Tomar. Age 65 years. Profession - Mother, grandmother and sharp shooter. She will always be a part of me.”

Uttar Pradesh-based Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties and are among the world’s oldest female practitioners of the sport. Jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, and Nidhi Parmar, the film marks writer Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director, and also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

