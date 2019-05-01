Home Entertainment Hindi

Kal Penn wishes to be part of 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Published: 01st May 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kal Penn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Indian-American actor Kal Penn says he wants to star in one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian TV, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".

The 42-year-old actor, who was born in the US to Gujarati Indian parents, got his Twitter followers cracking up after he posted a video of himself Monday, posing as a fictitious Gujarati character called "Ladies Bhai".

He captioned the clip: "Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt."

The actor talked about 'Ladies Bhai' in his mother tongue, Gujarati, with the cameraperson in the 44-second-long video, which had English subtitles.

Penn portrayed himself as a boastful man bragging about a kiss he shared with his next-door neighbour.

A fan suggested 'Ladies Bhai' must be included in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", to which the "Harold & Kumar" star replied, "You joke but this has legit been a goal."

His video has since received over 4,000 likes and has fans rooting for him to be a part of the show.

The series, that has been on air since 2008, is based on the column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chashma' written by late journalist-playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine "Chitralekha".

Penn, also known for Mira Nair's "The Namesake" and "How I Met Your Mother" series, currently stars in Netflix show "Designated Survivor".

