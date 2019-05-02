Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui not a part of Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil (2017). He plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming biopic, Super 30.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has denied rumours of being a part of Krrish 4. Earlier reports claimed the actor was approached to play the new adversary in the superhero franchise. “This is the first time I am hearing about it. There’s no truth to it,” Nawaz said at an event in Mumbai.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish 4 is scheduled to release on Christmas, 2020. The film will witness Hrithik Roshan reprising his cloaked superhero avatar. Previous instalments in the series include Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. Naseeruddin Shah and Vivek Oberoi had played the main antagonist in the last two entries.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil (2017). He plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming biopic, Super 30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently wrapped the shoot of Honey Trehan directorial debut film Raat Akeli Hai.

