Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan dance-off in YRF’s next

Known for their exceptional dancing skills, actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will be performing a dance-off in Yash Raj Films’s untitled next project.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Known for their exceptional dancing skills, actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will be performing a dance-off in Yash Raj Films’s untitled next project. “We have a dance-off in the film. I haven’t shot for it yet. I hope I survive,” Tiger said during the promotion rounds of Student of the Year 2.

On sharing screen space with his cinematic idol for the first time, Tiger added, “It’s such an amazing experience working with Hrithik. Sometimes when I am doing lines with him, I just go blank looking at him.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming film is produced under the working title of Hritik vs Tiger. The action-entertainer, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is touted to be a visual spectacle. The film is scheduled for release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). “I am excited for the project. People would think it’s a commercial movie or whatever. But it’s so much more,” Tiger teased. 

Siddharth Anand’s last directorial venture was 2014’s Bang Bang! Starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the film was a remake of the Hollywood actioner, Knight and Day. 
 

