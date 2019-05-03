Arjun Kapoor gives update on his next film

By Express News Service

It was rumoured last month that producer Aditya Chopra wasn’t happy with Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which has lead to the film’s delay. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the dramatic thriller was wrapped up in January last year but is yet to see the light of day. An earlier release date of March 1, 2019 was announced by the makers but was withdrawn to avoid a clash with Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi.

Clarifying on the same, Arjun told us, “Sonchiriya had shifted to the same date along with Luka Chuppi that we were supposed to come. It was a cluttered window and India’s Most Wanted (my new film) was already committed to release on May 24. So we decided we didn’t want to shift another film just to fit an earlier one. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release immediately after India’s Most Wanted and Yash Raj Studios will announce the release date soon.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England. He is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming film Panipat. Dibakar Banerjee’s last directorial venture was Lust Stories. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks his third collaboration with Yash Raj Films after Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Titli (directed by Kanu Behl).