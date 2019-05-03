'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24

Home Entertainment Hindi

Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'.

The different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi" will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the makers said on Friday.

The film, on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its worldwide release on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off.

The Election Commission said that any material which disturbs a level playing field should not be allowed.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said: "As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results (to be announced on May 23).

ALSO READ: Powerful people trying to impede PM Narendra Modi, says Vivek Oberoi

"We will now release our film on May 24."

Since the election end on May 19, Ssingh said it will "only have 4 days promotions before its release".

"I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release," he added.

The film has actor Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Modi.

Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.

Directed by Omung Kumar B, and co-produced by Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

