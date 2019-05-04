Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release in Christmas 2020

The release date of the film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, was announced on Saturday.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump", will release around Christmas in 2020.

The film, which is expected to go on the floors in October, is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be helmed by "Secret Superstar" director Advait Chandan.

WATCH FORREST GUMP TRAILER:

Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, who tasted failure with his last film "Thugs of Hindostan", said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in "Laal Singh Chaddha". He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.

"Forrest Gump", directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US.

The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Hanks.

It is also being reported that "Laal Singh Chaddha" might clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Krissh 4".

