Home Entertainment Hindi

Boman Irani calls Marathi actress cum auto driver a 'hero', posts inspiring story on social media

The 59-year-old actor met Laxmi on Thursday night, driving an auto and greeted her on the road.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Boman Irani and Laxmi. (Photo | FB Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Boman Irani was inspired by a Marathi actress named Laxmi, who also drives an auto. The Bollywood actor called her a real-life hero and said he was proud of her.

The 59-year-old actor met Laxmi on Thursday night, driving an auto and greeted her on the road.

Sharing a video clip of the incident, Boman shared the inspiring story of how Laxmi juggled between the two jobs of acting in Marathi serials and driving an auto-rickshaw.

In the video, Boman can be seen sitting next to her on the driver's seat.

He captioned the video: "Met this amazing Super lady Laxmi, acts in Marathi serials and is also a rickshaw driver. Such an inspiration. A real life hero. Hope you also get a chance to ride in her rickshaw. She is a real bundle of energy. So very proud of you Laxmi and wish you the very best always."

On the acting front, Boman will be seen in the "PM Narendra Modi" biopic, which will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

The film, on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its worldwide release on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boman Irani Marathi actress Laxmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp