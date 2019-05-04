She is healthy and looking beautiful: Mumtaz's daughter rubbishes death rumours

Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actress Mumtaz. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mumtaz is "healthy" and "looking beautiful", her daughter Tanya Madhwani said on Saturday after the death rumours of the yesteryear diva started doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

"So exhausting another rumour of my mother's death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well. It's all rubbish," she wrote.

"My mother is fine. She is in London. She is sending her love and kiss to you all," Tanya said in the video.

On Friday night, rumours of Mumtaz' demise started spreading on Twitter.

Mumtaz. (Photo | Twitter)

"She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news," a family member had told PTI.

This is not the first time the 70-year-old actor has become a victim of death hoax.

In April last year, there were rumours about her demise which then also led to Tanya issuing a denial on social media.

One of the most popular female actors in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as "Mela", "Apradh", "Nagin", "Bramachari", "Ram Aur Shyam", "Do Raste" "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Khilona".

