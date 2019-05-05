Shreyas Talpade to direct sports drama

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shreyas revealed that he is currently working on the script of the film.

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is working on his next directorial venture, a sports film that will possibly feature an A-list actor.

"I am writing a script. It is based on horse riding. It is a true story that has happened in India and it is pretty interesting. I am not acting in it".

The character is around 55-year-old and it requires a lot of budget and we would need a star to pull off and justify that budget," the actor-director told PTI.

Shreyas, 43, made his directorial debut with 2017's Hindi film "Poster Boys" featuring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and himself.

He had also co-produced it.

Shreyas said he is producing a Marathi and a Hindi film under his banner.

"We are working on one Marathi script and one Hindi. As an actor I haven't signed any film. There are couple of scripts that came my way but were not interesting so I would rather wait for decent stories that would challenge me," he said.

"There is an offer for a web-series. There is something that someone is working on, it is a mixture of fiction and non-fiction. But nothing is finalised. I am kicked about it. I am yet to sign it," he added.

The actor was last seen in crime-thriller film "Setters" that released on May 3.

