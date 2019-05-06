Home Entertainment Hindi

Ek Love Ya to begin from May 15 with fight scenes

Raanna’s debut launch Ek LoveYa, directed by Prem, is all set to start shoot from May 15.

Published: 06th May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ek Love Ya

By Express News Service

Raanna’s debut launch Ek LoveYa, directed by Prem, is all set to start shoot from May 15. While the director is yet to finalise the female lead, he wants to start the first schedule with the mega fight sequences. For this, he is bringing down famous fight master Stunt Silva, who has been associated with Tamil films like Robot and Kaththi. He will be choreographing the opening fight sequences for Ek LoveYa.

“Since this is a commercial project with mostly newcomers, I wanted to make them comfortable, which is why I plan to start with fight sequences,” he says. Meanwhile, Prem went to Mumbai to approach some top actors from B-town for a pivotal role. “The announcement about the heroine and senior actor will be made once I finalise them,” he tells us. The film, made under Rakshitha Film Factory, has music by Arjun Janya. Mahendra Simha will be wielding the camera.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ek LoveYa Stunt Silva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp