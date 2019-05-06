Ek Love Ya to begin from May 15 with fight scenes

By Express News Service

Raanna’s debut launch Ek LoveYa, directed by Prem, is all set to start shoot from May 15. While the director is yet to finalise the female lead, he wants to start the first schedule with the mega fight sequences. For this, he is bringing down famous fight master Stunt Silva, who has been associated with Tamil films like Robot and Kaththi. He will be choreographing the opening fight sequences for Ek LoveYa.

“Since this is a commercial project with mostly newcomers, I wanted to make them comfortable, which is why I plan to start with fight sequences,” he says. Meanwhile, Prem went to Mumbai to approach some top actors from B-town for a pivotal role. “The announcement about the heroine and senior actor will be made once I finalise them,” he tells us. The film, made under Rakshitha Film Factory, has music by Arjun Janya. Mahendra Simha will be wielding the camera.